When I Am Old

By C. David Hay © 2015

Online November, 2015

When I am old and weary

And my hair has gone to gray

I'll consider it a blessing

If God gifts another day.

I hope to use the given time

Before my life is through

To try and make amends

For some things I didn't do.

The letter never written,

The tears I cause to flow,

The debt that went unpaid

On the love I didn't show.

The road that went untraveled,

The friendship left to fade,

The deeds of goodness missed

From the effort never made.

When I am old - may I be consoled,

If peers reflect to say;

I left the world a better place

Because I passed this way.