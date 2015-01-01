By C. David Hay © 2015
Online November, 2015
When I am old and weary
And my hair has gone to gray
I'll consider it a blessing
If God gifts another day.
I hope to use the given time
Before my life is through
To try and make amends
For some things I didn't do.
The letter never written,
The tears I cause to flow,
The debt that went unpaid
On the love I didn't show.
The road that went untraveled,
The friendship left to fade,
The deeds of goodness missed
From the effort never made.
When I am old - may I be consoled,
If peers reflect to say;
I left the world a better place
Because I passed this way.